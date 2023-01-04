The Winter Event 2022 is here!

I've been delayed, but after two years it's finally out!

Explore Qrizon and the First Layer in search of secrets and stories!

You can buy the domain, build a cool place and decorate it.. If you're curious enough to find some..

Unlock the abilites of the alchemist wih the sanctuary, change your look with the garderobe seek for materials.. building isn't free at all. If you encounter some monsters, be sure to be armed enought.

The Respawn Totems allows you to come back at a check point and save your progress. The game is also multiplayer, just give your session ID to your friends! Max 3 players per sessions.

Controllers are supported

Try to complete the 6 Steam success and send pictures of your hero to the community!

Happy new year,

Tamwyn