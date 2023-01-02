[Beta] P&C HotFix: 020123

Size: 56 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixes crash upon reloading saves in the Desert Festival area when there's no party going on

ːswirliesː Fixed nuns' pathing issues outside the Cathedral

ːswirliesː Fixed Rabies getting stuck on flags and changed her map to be more suited to her battle system

ːswirliesː Fixed Caveau Key, Gazer Prison Key, and Spika Lure ending in MYSTERY BOX when the latter is used

ːswirliesː Fixed Diana Portfolio not ending in MYSTERY BOX when the latter is used

ːswirliesː Fixed some Traits (Prince Knight, Slaver, Monster Lover, Stranded Knight, Man of the People) not applying their positive (or negative) effects on the Oni