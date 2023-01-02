 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 2 January 2023

[Beta] P&C HotFix: 020123

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Size: 56 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixes crash upon reloading saves in the Desert Festival area when there's no party going on
ːswirliesː Fixed nuns' pathing issues outside the Cathedral
ːswirliesː Fixed Rabies getting stuck on flags and changed her map to be more suited to her battle system
ːswirliesː Fixed Caveau Key, Gazer Prison Key, and Spika Lure ending in MYSTERY BOX when the latter is used
ːswirliesː Fixed Diana Portfolio not ending in MYSTERY BOX when the latter is used
ːswirliesː Fixed some Traits (Prince Knight, Slaver, Monster Lover, Stranded Knight, Man of the People) not applying their positive (or negative) effects on the Oni

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10244211
Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
