RELEASE NOTES - v0.2023.001

Content
- A new map for Final Stand mode: Research Facility.
Mode changes
Survival mode (previously Doomed mode, which has the large 8-zone map called Edge of Doom) has now been reworked to fall under Final Stand mode.
This means that Final Stand now includes 2 single-zone maps, as well as the 8-zone map from before.
Nothing has really changed in terms of the underlying modes and their rules, it is just how it is presented in the UI now, all under the banner of Final Stand.
Fixes
- The Psionic Diversity achievement will now correctly unlock when you unlock all Psionics on your character.
Improvements
- Suit Cooler can now be purchased in gameplay modes other than Story.
- All maps now have hover descriptions telling you a little bit more about the map.
Changes
- Changed the achievement image for Brutal Boss.
- Changed some achievement descriptions slightly.
Chapter 3 improvements and fixes
Please note that Chapter 3 is officially hidden until v1.0 is released. Early access can be gained on request, via our Discord.
- Improved lighting conditions so that everything doesn't appear so "washed out".
- Terminals now have bright and consistent UIs independent of the visual post-processing applied to the world.
- The 2nd-last battle before the boss fight now has twice as many enemies (total number).
- Final boss projectiles are now a bit faster.
- Disallow final cutscene to kick off if the player is dead or respawning.
- Snow dust particles and wind audio effects have been added to the ice world. Their intensity scales based on local temperature.
- Incorrect main objective path indicator has been fixed.
- Secret area entrance near crates have been enlarged.
- Fixed a battle zone where the ice worms could escape and then be killed due to out-of-bounds detection.
- Replaced the problematic laser gate with a wall.
- Improved the muzzle flash effect of the final boss weapons.
Changed files in this update