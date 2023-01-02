RELEASE NOTES - v0.2023.001

Content

A new map for Final Stand mode: Research Facility.

Mode changes

Survival mode (previously Doomed mode, which has the large 8-zone map called Edge of Doom) has now been reworked to fall under Final Stand mode.

This means that Final Stand now includes 2 single-zone maps, as well as the 8-zone map from before.

Nothing has really changed in terms of the underlying modes and their rules, it is just how it is presented in the UI now, all under the banner of Final Stand.

Fixes

The Psionic Diversity achievement will now correctly unlock when you unlock all Psionics on your character.

Improvements

Suit Cooler can now be purchased in gameplay modes other than Story.

All maps now have hover descriptions telling you a little bit more about the map.

Changes

Changed the achievement image for Brutal Boss.

Changed some achievement descriptions slightly.

Chapter 3 improvements and fixes

Please note that Chapter 3 is officially hidden until v1.0 is released. Early access can be gained on request, via our Discord.