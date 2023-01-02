 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 2 January 2023

Fixes

Build 10244120

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Accelerated Growth buff is once again counting down.

Fixed a case where sliding down slopes wasn't changing creatures' rotations.

Slope sliding has been slowed down to around 1/4th of its previous speed.

Falling speed has been reduced by 50%.

