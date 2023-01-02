Patch 1.0.1.3 released!

-Energy system added with 3 modes: deploy (use boost), standard (don't use boost) and recharge (speed is reduced to charge the energy system)

-Energy system can be used with or without boost option on (without boost recharge is needed first) and can also be used in qualifying

-Make visible who are player in online manager mode

-Option to have equal or unequal cars in online mode (in select car menu)

-Spectator mode has options to change tyres and driver speed for all teams (use hud key (tab) for more/less buttons)

-gamepad shoulder buttons and keyboard "-" and "+" keys will change position in spectator mode

Still working on Mac and Linux updates to be released soon.