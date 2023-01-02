Umbra - Update (Patch Notes) v1.5: Controller Input

Patch Notes from version 1.5
Hello again, after a bit of testing, I realized the controller input was not working properly, so now...
General Changes:
- Fixed the controller input, it was inverted and it was very uncomfortable to play, now it should work properly! (if you still encounter any bugs, please be sure to email them at: slasherschase@gmail.com).
- Nav Mesh Recalculated: Now the Nav Mesh of the AI is more precise.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that made it possible to trigger Amon's last sequence and not trigger a chase.
- Fixed an issue that made it possible to trigger Blair's first encounter to reveal sound effects and chase theme but not the chasing function.
