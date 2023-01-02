 Skip to content

Sprocket update for 2 January 2023

V0.12416 - 15 New Parts + Local part movement (Experimental)

Build 10243912

Hi all,

Hope you all had a good Xmas and new years!
Here's a batch of parts to start off another year of improvements to Sprocket.

On the experimental branch, so you'll have to opt in to try it out:

Additions

  • Parts can now be moved according to their rotation. The global space toggle now replaces the overlay toggle in the bottom left (this is now done via the UI toggle).

  • 15 New parts:

    • Bed rolls
    • Tarp
    • Pz 38t cupola
    • T34-76 Mantlet
    • Matilda II cupola
    • Renault FT17 cupola
    • Churchill VII Fender (front & middle)
    • Hetzer exhaust
    • Strv M/42 sprocket wheel
    • Handle bar
    • Square hooks
    • 3 new crane hooks (square, triangular and a triangle with a hole).

Fixes

  • Fixed cupola hatches not disappearing during flameouts.

Changes

  • Significantly increased suspension strength. This only changes the physics, you wont see a change in the suspension design tab.
  • Automated vehicle part icon creation. Updated all part icons.
  • Edges of part selection icons are now faded out.
  • Tweaked vehicle shader to make paint scratches have a slight dip, affecting lighting.

All work now going into bringing experimental onto to the main branch.

  • Hamish

