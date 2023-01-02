V0.12416 - 15 New Parts + Local part movement (Experimental)

Hi all,
Hope you all had a good Xmas and new years!
Here's a batch of parts to start off another year of improvements to Sprocket.
On the experimental branch, so you'll have to opt in to try it out:
Additions
-
Parts can now be moved according to their rotation. The global space toggle now replaces the overlay toggle in the bottom left (this is now done via the UI toggle).
-
15 New parts:
- Bed rolls
- Tarp
- Pz 38t cupola
- T34-76 Mantlet
- Matilda II cupola
- Renault FT17 cupola
- Churchill VII Fender (front & middle)
- Hetzer exhaust
- Strv M/42 sprocket wheel
- Handle bar
- Square hooks
- 3 new crane hooks (square, triangular and a triangle with a hole).
Fixes
- Fixed cupola hatches not disappearing during flameouts.
Changes
- Significantly increased suspension strength. This only changes the physics, you wont see a change in the suspension design tab.
- Automated vehicle part icon creation. Updated all part icons.
- Edges of part selection icons are now faded out.
- Tweaked vehicle shader to make paint scratches have a slight dip, affecting lighting.
All work now going into bringing experimental onto to the main branch.
- Hamish
Changed depots in experimental branch