V0.12416 - 15 New Parts + Local part movement (Experimental)

Hi all,

Hope you all had a good Xmas and new years!

Here's a batch of parts to start off another year of improvements to Sprocket.

On the experimental branch, so you'll have to opt in to try it out:



Additions

Parts can now be moved according to their rotation. The global space toggle now replaces the overlay toggle in the bottom left (this is now done via the UI toggle).

15 New parts: Bed rolls Tarp Pz 38t cupola T34-76 Mantlet Matilda II cupola Renault FT17 cupola Churchill VII Fender (front & middle) Hetzer exhaust Strv M/42 sprocket wheel Handle bar Square hooks 3 new crane hooks (square, triangular and a triangle with a hole).



Fixes

Fixed cupola hatches not disappearing during flameouts.

Changes

Significantly increased suspension strength. This only changes the physics, you wont see a change in the suspension design tab.

Automated vehicle part icon creation. Updated all part icons.

Edges of part selection icons are now faded out.

Tweaked vehicle shader to make paint scratches have a slight dip, affecting lighting.

All work now going into bringing experimental onto to the main branch.