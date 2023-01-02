V18.9.4 Patch Notes

Fixed Bugs:
- T4 Bow/Crossbow description saying incorrect RP per shot
- Z1I Water depth
- The Soul boss room teleport stuck
- Severe overkill causing red screen on respawn
- Crispy's Blessing status multipliers
