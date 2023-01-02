 Skip to content

Oathbreakers update for 2 January 2023

V18.9.4 Patch Notes

Build 10243908

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Bugs:

  • T4 Bow/Crossbow description saying incorrect RP per shot
  • Z1I Water depth
  • The Soul boss room teleport stuck
  • Severe overkill causing red screen on respawn
  • Crispy's Blessing status multipliers

