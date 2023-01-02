"Moonbase Munches" is the newest map in One-armed Cook for the players that own the "Space and Beyond" DLC.
The map takes you to a futuristic moonbase where you can whip up delicious, out-of-this-world cakes for hungry customers. Set against the stunning backdrop of a bustling moon city, you will have to navigate the challenges of cooking in near-zero gravity while using a variety of moon-themed ingredients and recipes to create tasty treats. So dust off your space suit and get ready to bake up a storm in this celestial kitchen!
One-armed cook update for 2 January 2023
Moonbase munches
