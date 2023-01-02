 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sleep Paralysis: The Uncanny Valley update for 2 January 2023

Bug fixes and minor improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10243786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Last sleep paralysis improvements
  • Bug fix for the warehouse chapter where the dolls would block the exit in certain cases
  • Fixing some spelling mistakes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1941311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link