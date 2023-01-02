Early Access Patch 1.7.7

- Added lights to the goblin cave and updated the goblin - combat working again.
- Added NPC Atti.
- Added NPC Tesza Bringworth,
- Added chests.
- Fixed an issue with arming / disarming of AI weapons.
Updates are still part of the game system update we started in late 2022, unfortunately large parts of the game require manual adjustments. Next updates are going to continue this work while optimizing the starting zone and bringing in new content.
Examples of new game content include:
Captains quarters
Town Props
Supplies and Cargo
Fisherman's House
Shrubland Environment
Old Mine Tunnel & Caves
Modular Medieval Environment
Changed files in this update