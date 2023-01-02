Early Access Patch 1.7.7

Added lights to the goblin cave and updated the goblin - combat working again.

Added NPC Atti.

Added NPC Tesza Bringworth,

Added chests.

Fixed an issue with arming / disarming of AI weapons.

Updates are still part of the game system update we started in late 2022, unfortunately large parts of the game require manual adjustments. Next updates are going to continue this work while optimizing the starting zone and bringing in new content.

Examples of new game content include:

Captains quarters

Town Props

Supplies and Cargo

Fisherman's House

Shrubland Environment

Old Mine Tunnel & Caves

Modular Medieval Environment