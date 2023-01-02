Alpha 0.4 - Upgrade System

Share · View all patches · Build 10243712 · Last edited 2 January 2023 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Added Meta Progression System using Silt as a meta currency. Permenent upgrades give a permanent benefit to future runs. Influences can be unlocked and added to a loadout which act as either positive or negative modifiers. Negative modifiers give score/silt multipliers based on difficulty.

Save System implemented for Silt and Meta Progression System

Balancing:

Default lifeforce generation reduced from 10 to 6.

Scaling cost of resource gathering buildings increased from 1 to 5.

Increased Vine Lasher damage from 8 to 10. Increased attack speed from 1.5 to 1.4

Increased Bee attack speed from 1.5 to 1.4

Increased Water Fox damage from 8 to 14. Increased attack radius from 3 to 3.5. Increased health from 400 to 500

Reduced Water Element base wave knockback. Mini bosses and Bosses have higher resistance to knock back. Increased health from 400 to 450

Reduced Brambles damage from 8 to 5. Increased health from 600 to 700. Increased base health regen from 1 to 2

Reduced enemy Gryllgis health from 150 to 75. Increased damage from 25 to 35.

Slightly reduced aoe size of enemy boss Clypeo's lightning breath

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an attack speed bug with Ferocity powerup (level 2 and 3 upgrades were unintentionally giving a 60%/90% attack speed boost instead of 6%/9%

Fixed a visual bug with Transplant

Fixed audio bug related to music sound level being reset to default