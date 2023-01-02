 Skip to content

Fargone update for 2 January 2023

Lighting improvements, animation work, QOL's, shotgun rework and bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Path notes 0.1.0.2.31

Added
-Invert mouse option
-New animation for eating apples
-New animation for eating canned foods
-New animation for using splint
-New animation for drinking from a can
-New sfx's for some of the above animations
-Ability to see what time you will wake when sleeping

Fixed
-Shotgun reworked, now deals more consistent damage
-Hit box's reworked, combat against human AI should feel more consistent now
-Certain fps models having visual glitches
-Fixed collision issues at broken house
-Fixed container items getting stuck/lost
-Fixed issue causing Harver to wander too far away from farm
-Fixed VSS scope not being craftable
-Fixed issue causing guns to reload beyond available ammo amount
-Fixed several more issues with ladders
-Fixed the benches within churches being set to non walkable and getting players stuck
-Fixed zombies walking through player placed doors
-Fixed sleep time not working correctly

Changed
-Lighting tweaks, brighter and more vibrant
-Reworked some post proc effects for a clearer image
-Fog quality improved slightly

