Lighting improvements, animation work, QOL's, shotgun rework and bug fixes

Path notes 0.1.0.2.31

Added

-Invert mouse option

-New animation for eating apples

-New animation for eating canned foods

-New animation for using splint

-New animation for drinking from a can

-New sfx's for some of the above animations

-Ability to see what time you will wake when sleeping

Fixed

-Shotgun reworked, now deals more consistent damage

-Hit box's reworked, combat against human AI should feel more consistent now

-Certain fps models having visual glitches

-Fixed collision issues at broken house

-Fixed container items getting stuck/lost

-Fixed issue causing Harver to wander too far away from farm

-Fixed VSS scope not being craftable

-Fixed issue causing guns to reload beyond available ammo amount

-Fixed several more issues with ladders

-Fixed the benches within churches being set to non walkable and getting players stuck

-Fixed zombies walking through player placed doors

-Fixed sleep time not working correctly

Changed

-Lighting tweaks, brighter and more vibrant

-Reworked some post proc effects for a clearer image

-Fog quality improved slightly