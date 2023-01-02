 Skip to content

Nordicandia update for 2 January 2023

Patch 1.1.8

Patch 1.1.8 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor

  • Summoned minions such as Hunter's Wolf now correctly move out of the way at the end of a stage.
  • Opening a loot chest now has a chance to spawn a Mimic (an evil chest that will attack you and contains additional loot - does not occur in Niflheim)
  • Increased the loot in random chests found in stages (and niflheim)
  • Updated portal item graphics to make rarity easier to see
  • Fixed Huginn unique crossbow that didn't remove debuffs correctly
  • Fixed so that melee 1-handed melee weapons are required for warrior attack skills
  • Fixed delays that occurred before other players appeared in Town.
  • Fixed an issue where melee characters stopped attacking even though they seemed to be within range
  • Fixed idle mastery auto-cast so they always use the range from the main hand weapon, and increased the range by 10% (making it more likely for a weapon to proc an effect after a nearby monster was slain)

