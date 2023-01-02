Patch 1.1.8

Minor
- Summoned minions such as Hunter's Wolf now correctly move out of the way at the end of a stage.
- Opening a loot chest now has a chance to spawn a Mimic (an evil chest that will attack you and contains additional loot - does not occur in Niflheim)
- Increased the loot in random chests found in stages (and niflheim)
- Updated portal item graphics to make rarity easier to see
- Fixed Huginn unique crossbow that didn't remove debuffs correctly
- Fixed so that melee 1-handed melee weapons are required for warrior attack skills
- Fixed delays that occurred before other players appeared in Town.
- Fixed an issue where melee characters stopped attacking even though they seemed to be within range
- Fixed idle mastery auto-cast so they always use the range from the main hand weapon, and increased the range by 10% (making it more likely for a weapon to proc an effect after a nearby monster was slain)
Changed files in this update