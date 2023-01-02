 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics update for 2 January 2023

v1.4.1

2 January 2023

Balancing / Accuracies of some of curse skills are decreased.
Balancing / Less XP on Rogue party run.
Balancing / Ranged overwatch's now has maximum range 5 and cooling time is increased from 2 to 3.
Bug fix / Bug: Dark counter nova's casting position is wrong when unit is knock backed.
Bug fix / Bug: Push button works on Preparing battle phase.
Bug fix / Bug: Swapping weapon does not work on Preparing battle phase.
UI / The player unit is automatically selected on battle when playing solo run.
UI / Rogue starts with bow already equipped in an alternative slot.

