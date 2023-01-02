v1.4.1

Balancing / Accuracies of some of curse skills are decreased.

Balancing / Less XP on Rogue party run.

Balancing / Ranged overwatch's now has maximum range 5 and cooling time is increased from 2 to 3.

Bug fix / Bug: Dark counter nova's casting position is wrong when unit is knock backed.

Bug fix / Bug: Push button works on Preparing battle phase.

Bug fix / Bug: Swapping weapon does not work on Preparing battle phase.

UI / The player unit is automatically selected on battle when playing solo run.

UI / Rogue starts with bow already equipped in an alternative slot.