[1] I hired a Circus Trainer because the Schabernack Dolls were acting like a practical joke.

In case you happened to find 56, then call yourself lucky because that Clown Show won't happen again. Regardless, you can find the secret ending now even with more than 35.

[2] Prof. Dr. G. E. Blehs secret hideout got graphics now.

[3] Typos fixed. Details added. Delays reduced.