Auto Brightness, German, Spanish update

Happy New Year! Here is the 2023 first update!

v1.5.0

Add "Auto Brightness".

Add German.

Add Spanish.

Add sidebar icons.

Adjust default setting values.

Auto Brightness

Auto brightness feature adjusts the grid brightness of the room effect automatically.

When you push a thumbstick, this tool calculates the average brightness from a game scene.

If you walk under the sun, it makes the grid bright. When you explore a dark cave, the grid changes to dark.

You can toggle this feature from Room Setting > Auto Brightness.



Language Support

German and Spanish are added. If you help translate, please check this sheet and contact dev via official discord or twitter.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1tgkIYqT3WzoMLksAu_GDM59Ei4MEeFNyT7hgVXoS5S0/edit?usp=sharing

Other

New sidebar icons are added.

The default setting value is adjusted when the first launch.