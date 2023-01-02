 Skip to content

OVR Locomotion Effect update for 2 January 2023

Auto Brightness, German, Spanish update

Share · View all patches · Build 10243591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year! Here is the 2023 first update!

v1.5.0

  • Add "Auto Brightness".
  • Add German.
  • Add Spanish.
  • Add sidebar icons.
  • Adjust default setting values.

Auto Brightness

Auto brightness feature adjusts the grid brightness of the room effect automatically.
When you push a thumbstick, this tool calculates the average brightness from a game scene.
If you walk under the sun, it makes the grid bright. When you explore a dark cave, the grid changes to dark.
You can toggle this feature from Room Setting > Auto Brightness.

Language Support

German and Spanish are added. If you help translate, please check this sheet and contact dev via official discord or twitter.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1tgkIYqT3WzoMLksAu_GDM59Ei4MEeFNyT7hgVXoS5S0/edit?usp=sharing

Other

New sidebar icons are added.
The default setting value is adjusted when the first launch.

Changed files in this update

Main Depot 1393781
