Auto Brightness, German, Spanish update

Happy New Year! Here is the 2023 first update!
v1.5.0
- Add "Auto Brightness".
- Add German.
- Add Spanish.
- Add sidebar icons.
- Adjust default setting values.
Auto Brightness
Auto brightness feature adjusts the grid brightness of the room effect automatically.
When you push a thumbstick, this tool calculates the average brightness from a game scene.
If you walk under the sun, it makes the grid bright. When you explore a dark cave, the grid changes to dark.
You can toggle this feature from Room Setting > Auto Brightness.
Language Support
German and Spanish are added. If you help translate, please check this sheet and contact dev via official discord or twitter.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1tgkIYqT3WzoMLksAu_GDM59Ei4MEeFNyT7hgVXoS5S0/edit?usp=sharing
Other
New sidebar icons are added.
The default setting value is adjusted when the first launch.
Changed files in this update