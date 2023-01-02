- Fixed an issue where Story Mode would be auto-selected when selecting Hope Mode.
- Fixed an issue where the campfire inventory and campfire Relic inventory would disappear in Hope Mode.
- Fixed an issue where the final boss entrance object's UI would be displayed in white.
- Fixed an issue on certain device where the game would fail to load when loading a map or starting a new game.
- Fixed an issue in the final boss's 3rd phase where the game would become unplayable in certain conditions after the destroyed object regenerates.
- Fixed an issue where Mark Potion would not ignore taunt.
- Added "Discarded after 1 turn" keyword on final boss's Lucy skills.
- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when returning home after the unwinnable fight.
- Fixed an issue in Quick Building mode where you would be unable to go to Crimson Wilderness if you went near the wall and then bought the key and then came back.
- Fixed a bug where the game would repeatedly give Soulstones if you put Soulstones into the vending machines and then saved and re-entered in the stage where Soulstones are refunded.
- Fixed a bug where after exiting Hope Mode, the game would be set to Story Mode even if the book is closed.
- Fixed an issue where you would not revive in Crimson Wilderness
- Character passive window can now always be closed with the ESC key
Chrono Ark update for 2 January 2023
Chrono Ark EA 1.9999G - Bug Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
