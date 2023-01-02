New eSail Update 2.3.05

This new version brings you:

A fix to stop out of range data causing issues for all users in multiplayer mode.

A new steam ship (The Aurora) is running between Water Head Islands and Port Fogarty in Southern Shearwater Island. As this is a lot of water to cover when testing any sightings (or even better screenshots) would be much appreciated.

An ensign flag is now on the backstay. This helps to give an indication of wind direction. You can change the size and position of flag in Settings. (Or turn it off by making size zero).

You can now change the sleeve colours of both crew members in Settings.