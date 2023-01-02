Patch 1.0.5

Quality of life changes and tweaks. The most important one is the UI interaction - you could easily close the UI with an accidental click on some non-interactive part. Now it's fixed and overall interaction should feel way smoother and better.
- Improved Infected AI
- Fixed annoying UI behaviour, where accidental click on the UI closes it
- Exploration order will not be created if the survivor can't get to that location
- Trade screen localization fixes
- New game icon :)
- Small UI tweaks
Changed files in this update