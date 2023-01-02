Patch 1.0.5

Quality of life changes and tweaks. The most important one is the UI interaction - you could easily close the UI with an accidental click on some non-interactive part. Now it's fixed and overall interaction should feel way smoother and better.

Improved Infected AI

Fixed annoying UI behaviour, where accidental click on the UI closes it

Exploration order will not be created if the survivor can't get to that location

Trade screen localization fixes

New game icon :)

Small UI tweaks