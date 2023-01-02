 Skip to content

Project Apocalypse update for 2 January 2023

Patch 1.0.5

Patch 1.0.5

Build 10243433

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of life changes and tweaks. The most important one is the UI interaction - you could easily close the UI with an accidental click on some non-interactive part. Now it's fixed and overall interaction should feel way smoother and better.

  • Improved Infected AI
  • Fixed annoying UI behaviour, where accidental click on the UI closes it
  • Exploration order will not be created if the survivor can't get to that location
  • Trade screen localization fixes
  • New game icon :)
  • Small UI tweaks

