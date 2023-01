Share · View all patches · Build 10243430 · Last edited 2 January 2023 – 15:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Thank you all for playing the game and reporting issues! Meow!!

-Fixed the anchor doors issue on The Beach level

-Fixed "dominos" puzzle on The Ancient China level

-A few more smaller fixes

PS. The hints for these two puzzles are still a bit broken, but the fix is coming out tomorrow! ;)

Happy New Year from Pine team <3