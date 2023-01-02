 Skip to content

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 2 January 2023

Hotfix - V.0.2.13.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed more meshes being whacky & white-out lol.

-Re-added well being able to be crafted for old data quest that some people still have ( well is not needed for anything but for that particular quest ).

