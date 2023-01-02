Update 1.4.3

New Features:
- "Copy over machine" function to all objects/trays : Copy selected object(s) parameters over all machine states.
Removes the hindrance to find and change the same parameter(s) in all machine states to match a preferred global state.
- Object's menu is now hinted when selecting.
Fixes:
- Spectre : movement between spectrum layers (pitch zones) is now smooth.
- DataFilter : fixed issues with multiple input connections order.
- Sample: monophonic instr mode now stops playing with program master stop/reset.
- Wavetable : monophonic mode stops playing with master stop/reset.
- Matrix : parameter changes update to GUI when machine state changed.
and other minor UI fixes.
Changed files in this update