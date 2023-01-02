 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

manaCompiler update for 2 January 2023

Update 1.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10243399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • "Copy over machine" function to all objects/trays : Copy selected object(s) parameters over all machine states.
    Removes the hindrance to find and change the same parameter(s) in all machine states to match a preferred global state.
  • Object's menu is now hinted when selecting.

Fixes:

  • Spectre : movement between spectrum layers (pitch zones) is now smooth.
  • DataFilter : fixed issues with multiple input connections order.
  • Sample: monophonic instr mode now stops playing with program master stop/reset.
  • Wavetable : monophonic mode stops playing with master stop/reset.
  • Matrix : parameter changes update to GUI when machine state changed.

and other minor UI fixes.

Changed files in this update

manaCompiler macOS Depot 1836382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link