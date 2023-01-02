 Skip to content

Master Of Squad update for 2 January 2023

New race available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10243331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New year, new race!
Today I want to introduce you to the Jihans, those who mastered nightmares to become more powerful!
What do you think of them?

