 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Herald of Havoc update for 2 January 2023

0.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10243285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the save button would not appear (again)
  • Fixed a bug where the lasers in E1M3 would turn back on when loading from a save file
  • You can now destroy crates with the sword

Changed files in this update

Depot 1963511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link