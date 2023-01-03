Patch Notes 1.11.7

Hey! Yarden GRIME director here, and this should hopefully be it. No more significant bugs.
We will continue monitoring the forums and Discord for any additional significant bugs, and if all goes well, this will be the final patch to be included in the console mega-patch that will be coming out Mid January. Bringing the game up to date with the PC and taking care of the vast majority of all the bugs that launched with the DLC.
Afterwards, we'll take a longer break from patches as we prepare to make some riskier updates and prepare for the next DLC.
Major bugs:
- Fixed an issue where environments some times do not load.
- Fixed a bug where Shidra's main quest cannot be continued.
Bugs:
- Fixed an issue happening to some players with the Listener.
- The keybinds changes will now save properly when closing the menu.
- Disabled the Discord button until the menu is ready.
- The area above the Amalgamation should now properly open after defeating it.
- Miniboss map markers wont re-appear by engaging via the Prey Gauntlet.
- Shidra wont repeat itself after finishing a quest.
- Fixed Prey Gauntlet loading issues.
- It is now easier to Repel the additional dancer on The Final Performance encounter when it drops from above.
- [spoiler]Improved Shidra's heal sound.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Fixed Shidra's projectiles bursting from the ground.[/spoiler]
- Shapely Fidus arena elevator wont vanish after finishing the match on Prey Gauntlet mode.
- Fixed bugged texts for certain weapons, items or prey.
- Fixed buggy interactions with pullable tooths.
- Removed the delay from the Double Jump sound effect.
Changed files in this update