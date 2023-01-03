Patch Notes 1.11.7

Hey! Yarden GRIME director here, and this should hopefully be it. No more significant bugs.

We will continue monitoring the forums and Discord for any additional significant bugs, and if all goes well, this will be the final patch to be included in the console mega-patch that will be coming out Mid January. Bringing the game up to date with the PC and taking care of the vast majority of all the bugs that launched with the DLC.

Afterwards, we'll take a longer break from patches as we prepare to make some riskier updates and prepare for the next DLC.

Major bugs:

Fixed an issue where environments some times do not load.

Fixed a bug where Shidra's main quest cannot be continued.

Bugs: