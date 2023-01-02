Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98867

Bug fixes and changes
- The level selection page has been changed to a style that does not require dragging.
- Add hints.
- Reduce the chance that the engineer's summons will trigger the item's effect.
- The boss of the sixth stage will not knock away summoned objects now.
- Mouse is now restricted to move within the game window.
- Fixed [Earthworm] spawning from wrong position.
- Elite Mission: The number of elite monsters to kill has been adjusted to 15.
- The number of initial spawned monsters has now been increased.
- Players will now be punished by halving their income (experience, money) because they have not reached the next level after exceeding the time limit.
- Now on the altar upgrade page, there will be a pause interval during the upgrade by long pressing the button, and MAX will be displayed when the level is full.
- The extra purple coin increase based on the number of people is now cancelled.
- Items given by boss rewards now don't spawn in portals.
Changed files in this update