 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Portal Dungeon update for 2 January 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98867

Share · View all patches · Build 10243036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and changes

  • The level selection page has been changed to a style that does not require dragging.
  • Add hints.
  • Reduce the chance that the engineer's summons will trigger the item's effect.
  • The boss of the sixth stage will not knock away summoned objects now.
  • Mouse is now restricted to move within the game window.
  • Fixed [Earthworm] spawning from wrong position.
  • Elite Mission: The number of elite monsters to kill has been adjusted to 15.
  • The number of initial spawned monsters has now been increased.
  • Players will now be punished by halving their income (experience, money) because they have not reached the next level after exceeding the time limit.
  • Now on the altar upgrade page, there will be a pause interval during the upgrade by long pressing the button, and MAX will be displayed when the level is full.
  • The extra purple coin increase based on the number of people is now cancelled.
  • Items given by boss rewards now don't spawn in portals.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1679221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link