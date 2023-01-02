Patch 1.0.0.2

Patch Notes 1.0.0.2

1. Add new player on keyboard with [P] now!

A lot of people were confused because of the [Enter]-Key isn't working for submitting or selecting stuff in the game menus. That's why I decided to adjust the keybinding so that [Space] and [Enter] can be used to select stuff, similar to the [Arrow]-Keys and [WASD], which can be used to navigate. I also added the feature that you can fully navigate in the menu with the mouse only. Finally to add a player to the game on the keyboard, I had to search for another key and decided to use the [P]-Key for "Player". I hope this makes sense.

2. Input device icons now visible in the start game menu

You can connect new input devices in the start game menu only (the very first menu in the game) or before you start the game. On the top right corner you can now see the number of input devices detected by the game. This helps to get an idea which input devices are working properly. The icons also blink, if they receive any input signals. Have in mind, that steam input gamepads send only [LeftStick], [ButtonS] and [ButtonE] signals in the start game menu.

3. Open steam leaderboards within the overlay menu

To get a much easier insight to the leaderboards, you can now open the current level and course leaderboards within the overlay menu. It simply browses the steam leaderboards, but it is a fast and easy solution.

4. Score board in overlay menu

If you want to check the current total score of the game, you can open the overlay menu and check on the top left corner.

5. Record Owner Panels

Record owner will be displayed by name and icon in the overlay menu, current score board menu and in the winner scene.

6. Buggy Ramp

The ramp in the third map third map "Zen Garden" of the samurai pack has been fixed. You are now able to jump over the fence. A hole-in-one should be possible, now. Who gets it first?

Postskriptum

So that's it for the second patch. Feel free to open a new discussion in the community hub and let me know what you think or just comment beneath this announcement. I wish you all a happy new year!!