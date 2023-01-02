BALANCE PATCH 2 - EA 0.3.20

Share · View all patches · Build 10242949 · Last edited 2 January 2023 – 13:32:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello mercs and happy new year!

This patch brings a lot of quality of life improvements, many of which are based on the recent feedback since the release of content update 3.

All ammo drawn on a mission is now collected into a separate ammo stack, shown directly below the overflow deck. Press on the stack to draw an ammo card anytime during your turn as long as there is room in hand. This was frequently requested to reduce the clutter of cards in hand.

Slade's free ammo is now kept as loot and can be upgraded to small ammo.

Mission noise tracker UI has been reworked to hopefully be less confusing. The icon has been moved below the the ammo stack, added in this patch.

MISSION SQUAD RE-GEAR AUTOMATION

Used consumables equipped on any merc bag slot are marked to be automatically re-equipped when returning from a mission, if available in your arsenal. This applies to ammo, food, medical supplies, explosives, etc.

FOOD REWORK

Sugar Rush effect from sweet consumables has been removed (for now).

A new buff has been added to all the food and drink consumables, called Rejuvenated.

Rejuvenated buff grants +1 XP from all sources for 2-4 turns. Consecutive uses of the food/drink items on the same merc increase the turn duration of the buff.

Added 6 new food/drink consumables.

ACCESSORIES / GADGETS

New gadget, HV Sniper Rounds to grant bonus damage of Aimed Shot while using sniper rifles.

Accessory Quiver has been reworked to grant bonus damage of Aimed Shot with bows/crossbows.

ASSIGNMENTS

Collected assignment items now appear in the valuables tab of the gear management screen.

Previously collected assignment items are now applied towards newly picked up assignments that require those items. Those items should be automatically removed from your arsenal after being applied on the pending assignments.

AUDIO IMPROVEMENTS

Added 3 new announcer emotes for automated player kills during the enemy's turn.

Announcer emotes on automated kills through skills like Flanking Maneuver, have been changed to play on every other kill (instead of every kill) Examples: Humiliation, Frenzy, Rampage

Reduced the frequency of announcer emotes on headshot from 100% to 70%.

This only applies to kills made with bow, crossbow and sniper rifles.

SKILL BALANCE

Enforcer's skill Assist is now capped at max 80% (instead of 100%).

Enforcer's skill Assist has been rebalanced to align with the new max chance.

Unique pistols granting +10% to Assist now grant +10% to max chance instead.

GAME SETTINGS

Added an instant upgrade animation option to General settings.

Added a Show Clock option in General settings to display system time in camp.

Added 144 FPS to the frame rate options in Video settings.

BUG FIXES

Lure is not created by removing a body with max enemy cards in play (8 cards).

Duplicate Lure objects can be created through rapid placement, they are now removed on turn end.

Enemies affected by Enemy Assessment have the wrong status, crit chance, should be crit damage.

Skill Natural Leader applies Total Focus but not Aimed Shot.

Details of cards in hand/loot rewards go out of bounds while using the hidden details option.

Missing achievement name, shows ACH_KILL_WITH_BOW_200 instead.

Item sort tooltip says NEXT / NEXT for both mouse buttons, should be PREV / NEXT.

Renamed two unique weapons sharing the same name Silent Hunter.

Hovering over accessories in gear management does not remove previous weapon glow effects.

Typo in valuable item Gold Coin.

Event Gloom (All mercs lose 50% stamina.) affects Revenants, it shouldn't.

Shots taken on adjacent enemies on the same attack do not remove Distracted.

Road 17B Horde is affecting the Gas Station, it shouldn't.

Body or shoulder armor accessory absorbs Revenant's damage from decay.

Improved Parry plays a loud sound effect when auto-applied on a merc in play. This was left over from when the skill was applied manually.

Thank you and please post your issues in Discord or the Steam forums.

Full patch notes for the recently released Content Update 03 can be found here.

Happy new year!

