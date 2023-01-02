New year, new time, new update and the first monsters that will now live on the islands.



Now you will not be able to sail to the island at the very beginning of the game and get access to a large number of resources that are located there. Packs of burnt mutant wolves are waiting for you there.

Make bandages. Bleeding is very dangerous for you, it will be long and you will take a lot of health damage. Eat wild berries and mushrooms to quickly restore health. Which you will rapidly decrease in battles with mutants. Create swords and spears to fight mutants, you can also beat them with axes and shovels, but the damage will be small. Only after you kill them, you can get resources for survival. Or you can try to sneak past them and get some food and resources.

But if you don't like battles with mutants, you can still choose a peaceful game mode, where they won't be! Also at the beginning of the game, you can adjust the damage received from the mutants.

The system for dealing damage with weapons has been completely redesigned, now you will get where you want. There were problems with the fact that you tried to break something and something else broke. There were also other difficulties.

When you approached the boxes, you were strongly repelled.

Simplified Chinese added

The raft can be pushed

Monster fish restart time was increased from 5 minutes to 7 minutes

Cooked meat if you continue to fry it now turns into burnt meat instead of coal and can be eaten

Bleeding now has a very long cooldown

One-handed knives can now be used underwater

We had a holiday weekend on this made as you may think very little. But there was also a lot of rough work done for future content.

Thank you for supporting the game and giving a lot of new ideas!