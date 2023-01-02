 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 2 January 2023

Piledriver Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new skillcards:
  • Piledriver
  • Pounce
  • Conjuration (Based on an idea by Wunarg.)
  • Written Word

  • The Pocket now has an exit portal to the previous safe floor while in the Pit.

  • Added cardbacks for High Roller and Soul Sorcery decks.

  • Improved Page textures and elite Page now looks like an elite.

  • Added new card art for Blend In.

  • Debris can no longer spawn inside jump pads.

  • You can no longer cast Astral Spark while casting Astral Spark, losing the ability to move.

  • Fixed Pit visual fog getting stupidly dense on deep floors.

  • Fixed items popping out of chests not having correct collision active, causing them to get stuck in spike pits. (Reported by Wunarg.)

  • Fixed characters with Curse of Going continuing to go when grabbed.

  • Fixed players dying while carrying a character causing the other character to get stuck. (Someone reported this but I can't find who, sorry.)

