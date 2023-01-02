Piledriver Patch

- Added new skillcards:
- Piledriver
- Pounce
- Conjuration (Based on an idea by Wunarg.)
- Written Word
The Pocket now has an exit portal to the previous safe floor while in the Pit.
Added cardbacks for High Roller and Soul Sorcery decks.
Improved Page textures and elite Page now looks like an elite.
Added new card art for Blend In.
Debris can no longer spawn inside jump pads.
You can no longer cast Astral Spark while casting Astral Spark, losing the ability to move.
Fixed Pit visual fog getting stupidly dense on deep floors.
Fixed items popping out of chests not having correct collision active, causing them to get stuck in spike pits. (Reported by Wunarg.)
Fixed characters with Curse of Going continuing to go when grabbed.
Fixed players dying while carrying a character causing the other character to get stuck. (Someone reported this but I can't find who, sorry.)
