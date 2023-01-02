V63 - Tourism

Share · View all patches · Build 10242915 · Last edited 2 January 2023 – 12:59:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello!

I'm finally done with the new patch.

With it, I'm pretty happy about the city building experience of the game, and now feel ready to start on the world map and its mechanics that I've promised.

I kept notes this time!