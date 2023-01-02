V63 - Tourism

Hello!
I'm finally done with the new patch.
With it, I'm pretty happy about the city building experience of the game, and now feel ready to start on the world map and its mechanics that I've promised.
I kept notes this time!
- An attempt to fix shuttering mouses on certain PCs.
- An in-game palette that lets you change colours of roads and structures for visuals.
- Climate and weather redone. Now with fully simulated cycles. Snow and ice added. Terrain has been redrawn and will respond to weather and wind. Map generation improved. Wild growing things adjusted and remade. One should now no longer be able to support maximum 100 people through harvesting.
- Buildings can be built next to deep water.
- Water now increases fertility around it. Irrigation is scrapped.
- Sweet and salt water are now environments.
- Overlays have gotten some love.
- Minimap improved + flawless zooming in/out.
- Room panels and priority panels have been improved. Now possible to prevent employment by setting priorities to 0.
- Farms have been re-coded to make more sense. The coming harvest is the result of many factors, clearly listed.
- Blight and bountiful harvest events added. (+2 years playing) 25% chance per year
- Droughts events. (+4 years playing) 6% chance per year-
- Lots of effort put into the new sprite system for room. Making it more moddable.
- Homes now need a structure, the ugly walls are gone. Easier to copy and handle. Poor isolation leads to more furniture degrade.
- Copying items is easier.
- Unique sounds for all animals. sorry about the volume, WIP.
- Animals now have fixed spawning points. These replenish at a slow rate. Animals will stick to these points. Animals will attack people near them, except for hunters. Once you build near a spawning point, no more spawning will happen.
- Hunter room simplified. The rate is nerfed.
- People will not try to fetch corpses that are in dangerous zones, such as a animal spawn point.
- Corpses bleed.
- Sounds will play when fast forwarding.
- Room rates have been improved, now showing produced per day per room.
- Workload calculations improved.
- The use of walls when building rooms have been improved.
- 3 new soundtracks
- Huge refactorings, making the game less error prone.
- Fishing events for improved/decreased fish output.
- New Housing panel panel with improved overlay and tools.
- Oddjobbers will find homes faster.
- Improved the top panel.
- Remade and improved bottom panel.
- Wiki improved + moved race info to new wiki and improved them a bit.
- Made openings of buildings a bit clearer.
- A light cycle toggle in the settings.
- Upgrades for all mines + small fixes
- Improved overlay for minables
- Difficulty settings for random game.
- New resource: Machinery. Used mostly to upgrade rooms.
- Added some visual help to room construction.
- Made roads go diagonal next to diagonal walls.
- Outdoors added as a building preference.
- Fixed Maintenance overlay
- Added a type swapper to room copying and saved blueprint placer.
- Industry recipes will revert if the recipe is re-locked.
- New script engine. Now possible to inject java code, and package them as mods. See pdf in installation directory of how to get started.
- 3 scripts added
- Shape for rooms are now individual for each room, and it's possible to please everyone regarding squareness and roundness.
- Refiners remade. Are now upgradable. Unlocked from start. Production lowered. Early survival tactics is to use grain + bakery.
- Accidents more rare, but more deadly.
- Workshops have been converted to the new sprite system. Visually improved. Has their own storage, same as refiner. Some have upgrades. They are more space efficient.
- New workshop added. Makes the machinery resource.
- New UI for individuals. Added a gimmic that generates biographies to each subject. Also added opinions as to what individuals want improved in the city. Each race can have their own template, and there are templates for scared, normal and confident subjects. Can be easily modded to add infinite flavour. If someone do, please let me know.
- Big refactoring with rooms. Room files now in folders. Modders, check out the new way of specifying rooms in other files.
- Improved the text rendering engines, taught it some new tricks, and better looking text.
- New thing - tourists. Tourists can come to see the marvels of your city. They're attracted by large scale industries that have a high work preference with the race of the tourist. Tourists will leave some cash and a review. You must build an inn to be able to accept tourists.
- Thanks to Victor Baker, who wrote a lot of tourist review texts.
- University has gotten a face lift and is more space efficient.
- Upgrades for service rooms, although, I've only enabled it for lavatories so far. Lavatories got a facelift, with sanitary lids for the toilets.
- Added population to save game files.
- The throne can no longer be instantly moved, but must be constructed. Trapped people can still function and find jobs in their vicinity.
- Changed the trade controls a bit.
- Reworked exposure to work differently. Exposed people will seek services or shelter. In shelter they are still exposed, but at a lower rate. Prior to death, that can also go insane.
- Strikes added as an alternative to emigration and riots.
- Made titles be able to lock rooms (requested by modders).
- Made trees and other growth be able to grow randomly when fertility is increased by irrigation.
- Fixed buggy Workstations
- Added different sizes to wells, and an upgrade. And emitting of sweet water.
- Gave hearths the same treatment as above.
- Added fulfilment modifiers for all monuments, meaning you can get happiness from specific monuments per capita.
- Two new monuments. Flower beds and humidifier.
- New road: festival square
- New thing: Benches. Idle subjects will search out benches to sit on in a small radius. Useful for letting them absorb the environment.
- Law remake. More detailed and more options.
- All punishment types affect fulfilment differently for races.
- Stocks added as a compliment to punishment. This shortens prison time by half.
- Guard post now come in different sizes. They now have a visible radius. The chance of arresting a criminal is based on distance to guard post.
- Fullfillment from tourists.
- The enemy kills stat increases neuroticism and crime rate.
- Guard posts remade. Now work with a radius. The closer a crime is committed, the greater likelihood for catching them.
- More crime, and more penalty from it.
- Individual crime statistics.
- Micro and macro actions for your people. Free drinks, money handouts, day off work and arrest. Can be used to temporarily boost happiness.
- Ability to set punishment for prisoners manually + better ui for managing criminals.
- New growable resource 'Herbs'. Used in the ration maker. Will be used in cooking services for the nobility in later updates.
- Serial killer event
- Added stuff to the tutorial.
- Updated external libraries.
- Fixed broken steam achievements.
Changed depots in ea63 branch