Parkitect update for 2 January 2023

1.8n Update / January Build Challenge

January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

December 2022 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2899499897
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2900036470
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2899869441
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2901096158
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2900796939

January 2023 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Spinning Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.

