1.8n Update / January Build Challenge

December 2022 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2899499897
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2900036470
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2899869441
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2901096158
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2900796939
January 2023 Build Challenge
The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Spinning Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
Changed files in this update