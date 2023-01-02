Bug Fixes and performance improvements, including;
-An issue where the magnet would behave erractically the further the distance. This has been fixed.
-Higher quality sprite rendering
-Upgraded engine version, allowing for faster performance
-Added support for more game controller mouse input emulation and space key
-Fixed issues with splash screens.
Jetpack George! update for 2 January 2023
1.3.0202 Patch
