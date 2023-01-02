 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jetpack George! update for 2 January 2023

1.3.0202 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10242731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes and performance improvements, including;
-An issue where the magnet would behave erractically the further the distance. This has been fixed.
-Higher quality sprite rendering
-Upgraded engine version, allowing for faster performance
-Added support for more game controller mouse input emulation and space key
-Fixed issues with splash screens.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2249961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link