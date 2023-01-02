 Skip to content

Blacklight update for 2 January 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
v1.0.1 Changes
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
[Common]
Fixed freeze on double KO
Increased the grace time for high-jumping (8>10)
Changed the flipping specification just after getting up.
CROSSUP" is now displayed on the screen when the guard is misguided, and the guard gauge is reduced.
While crashing, it is directly eaten by an incorrect guard.

[Changes by character].

↑up Bouncer

Super Armor
Faster movement when taking a hit
(Hitstop -2>-4)

Forward step
Support armor while stepping

Standing A, Standing B, Standing C, Crouching B, B Knee Butt
Reduce bite detection

Crouching C
Speed up armor generation (4>3)

Jump B
Duration increased (8>12)

↑up Ein

Standing B, Standing C, Crouching C
Increased attack detection

Crouching A
Changed motion
Upper>Lower

Crouching B
Reduced bite detection

A or B throw
Change trajectory
Overall hardness reduced (47>46)

Throwing (air version)
Change trajectory
Hardness on landing reduced (20>19)

Launching (action)
Hardness on landing reduced (16>14)

Launching (props)
Favorable frame increase (+26>+28)
Guaranteed onset added

Installation (aerial version)
Hardness of landing reduced (19>18)

Vacuum boomerang
Guaranteed onset added

↑up Shuichi

Standing C
Expand upward attack detection

Stabbing
Increase super cancel grace (12>24)

Jump C
Increased downward attack detection
Enlarged bite detection

Kabuto Wari
Advantage frame on hit increased (+1)

Toki-tsukaze
Faster onset (4>3)

Koufu Jiyougetsu (canceled version)
When canceled, a portion of the hit-and-run is generated.

↑up Dan

Ricochet
Decrease overall hardness (32>30)

↓down Cornell

Backstep
Invincibility time reduced (4>2)

Backstep (backstep derivation)
Hardness increased (15>16)

Crouching B
Increased knockback

Duel Kick
Increased bite detection
Increased disadvantage frames when guarding (+2)
Hardness of landing increased when scoring (+1)
Damage reduction (105>104, 110>108 on 2nd jump)

B-Upper
Downward attack detection reduced

Wing uppercut
Wing uppercut has a larger horizontal attack radius.



