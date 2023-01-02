Patch Notes v1.0.1

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

v1.0.1 Changes

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

[Common]

Fixed freeze on double KO

Increased the grace time for high-jumping (8>10)

Changed the flipping specification just after getting up.

CROSSUP" is now displayed on the screen when the guard is misguided, and the guard gauge is reduced.

While crashing, it is directly eaten by an incorrect guard.

[Changes by character].

↑up Bouncer

Super Armor

Faster movement when taking a hit

(Hitstop -2>-4)

Forward step

Support armor while stepping

Standing A, Standing B, Standing C, Crouching B, B Knee Butt

Reduce bite detection

Crouching C

Speed up armor generation (4>3)

Jump B

Duration increased (8>12)

↑up Ein

Standing B, Standing C, Crouching C

Increased attack detection

Crouching A

Changed motion

Upper>Lower

Crouching B

Reduced bite detection

A or B throw

Change trajectory

Overall hardness reduced (47>46)

Throwing (air version)

Change trajectory

Hardness on landing reduced (20>19)

Launching (action)

Hardness on landing reduced (16>14)

Launching (props)

Favorable frame increase (+26>+28)

Guaranteed onset added

Installation (aerial version)

Hardness of landing reduced (19>18)

Vacuum boomerang

Guaranteed onset added

↑up Shuichi

Standing C

Expand upward attack detection

Stabbing

Increase super cancel grace (12>24)

Jump C

Increased downward attack detection

Enlarged bite detection

Kabuto Wari

Advantage frame on hit increased (+1)

Toki-tsukaze

Faster onset (4>3)

Koufu Jiyougetsu (canceled version)

When canceled, a portion of the hit-and-run is generated.

↑up Dan

Ricochet

Decrease overall hardness (32>30)

↓down Cornell

Backstep

Invincibility time reduced (4>2)

Backstep (backstep derivation)

Hardness increased (15>16)

Crouching B

Increased knockback

Duel Kick

Increased bite detection

Increased disadvantage frames when guarding (+2)

Hardness of landing increased when scoring (+1)

Damage reduction (105>104, 110>108 on 2nd jump)

B-Upper

Downward attack detection reduced

Wing uppercut

Wing uppercut has a larger horizontal attack radius.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)