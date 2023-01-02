Patch Notes v1.0.1

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
v1.0.1 Changes
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
[Common]
Fixed freeze on double KO
Increased the grace time for high-jumping (8>10)
Changed the flipping specification just after getting up.
CROSSUP" is now displayed on the screen when the guard is misguided, and the guard gauge is reduced.
While crashing, it is directly eaten by an incorrect guard.
[Changes by character].
↑up Bouncer
Super Armor
Faster movement when taking a hit
(Hitstop -2>-4)
Forward step
Support armor while stepping
Standing A, Standing B, Standing C, Crouching B, B Knee Butt
Reduce bite detection
Crouching C
Speed up armor generation (4>3)
Jump B
Duration increased (8>12)
↑up Ein
Standing B, Standing C, Crouching C
Increased attack detection
Crouching A
Changed motion
Upper>Lower
Crouching B
Reduced bite detection
A or B throw
Change trajectory
Overall hardness reduced (47>46)
Throwing (air version)
Change trajectory
Hardness on landing reduced (20>19)
Launching (action)
Hardness on landing reduced (16>14)
Launching (props)
Favorable frame increase (+26>+28)
Guaranteed onset added
Installation (aerial version)
Hardness of landing reduced (19>18)
Vacuum boomerang
Guaranteed onset added
↑up Shuichi
Standing C
Expand upward attack detection
Stabbing
Increase super cancel grace (12>24)
Jump C
Increased downward attack detection
Enlarged bite detection
Kabuto Wari
Advantage frame on hit increased (+1)
Toki-tsukaze
Faster onset (4>3)
Koufu Jiyougetsu (canceled version)
When canceled, a portion of the hit-and-run is generated.
↑up Dan
Ricochet
Decrease overall hardness (32>30)
↓down Cornell
Backstep
Invincibility time reduced (4>2)
Backstep (backstep derivation)
Hardness increased (15>16)
Crouching B
Increased knockback
Duel Kick
Increased bite detection
Increased disadvantage frames when guarding (+2)
Hardness of landing increased when scoring (+1)
Damage reduction (105>104, 110>108 on 2nd jump)
B-Upper
Downward attack detection reduced
Wing uppercut
Wing uppercut has a larger horizontal attack radius.
