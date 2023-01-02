Battlerace - Update #4.8.3

Hello!
We are releasing update #4.8.3, where we focused on improving, fixing and adding a few things.
Update #4.8.3
General
-
Added support for Turkish and German language.
-
Added translation for the final match screen
-
Fixed the respawn button for the "Elimination" game mode.
-
Fixed the translation of control mapping settings
-
Fixed some elements of the mission system
-
Fixed collision of barriers and stairs on Hangar map.
-
Improved initial game settings
-
Improved soldier position in main menu
-
Improved mission window in main menu
-
Improved UI functionality
-
Improved the position of the SPAS-12 weapon run animation.
Game translation
We have added further support for two more languages: Turkish, German.
Currently to choose from:
- English (primary language in the game).
- Spanish
- Portuguese
- French
- Russian
- Italian
- Polish
- German
- Turkish
