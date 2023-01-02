 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battlerace update for 2 January 2023

Battlerace - Update #4.8.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10242699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We are releasing update #4.8.3, where we focused on improving, fixing and adding a few things.

Update #4.8.3

General

  • Added support for Turkish and German language.

  • Added translation for the final match screen

  • Fixed the respawn button for the "Elimination" game mode.

  • Fixed the translation of control mapping settings

  • Fixed some elements of the mission system

  • Fixed collision of barriers and stairs on Hangar map.

  • Improved initial game settings

  • Improved soldier position in main menu

  • Improved mission window in main menu

  • Improved UI functionality

  • Improved the position of the SPAS-12 weapon run animation.

Game translation

We have added further support for two more languages: Turkish, German.
Currently to choose from:

  • English (primary language in the game).
  • Spanish
  • Portuguese
  • French
  • Russian
  • Italian
  • Polish
  • German
  • Turkish

Thank you,
TieDeveloper

Website: https://tiedeveloper.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TieDeveloper
Discord: https://discord.gg/tmJEtANHn4
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@tiedeveloper
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/104796255542527
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tiedeveloper

Changed files in this update

Depot 1977961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link