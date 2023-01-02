Battlerace - Update #4.8.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10242699 · Last edited 2 January 2023 – 11:59:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

We are releasing update #4.8.3, where we focused on improving, fixing and adding a few things.

General

Added support for Turkish and German language.

Added translation for the final match screen

Fixed the respawn button for the "Elimination" game mode.

Fixed the translation of control mapping settings

Fixed some elements of the mission system

Fixed collision of barriers and stairs on Hangar map.

Improved initial game settings

Improved soldier position in main menu

Improved mission window in main menu

Improved UI functionality

Improved the position of the SPAS-12 weapon run animation.

Game translation

We have added further support for two more languages: Turkish, German.

Currently to choose from:

English (primary language in the game).

Spanish

Portuguese

French

Russian

Italian

Polish

German

Turkish

Thank you,

TieDeveloper

Website: https://tiedeveloper.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TieDeveloper

Discord: https://discord.gg/tmJEtANHn4

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@tiedeveloper

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/104796255542527

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tiedeveloper