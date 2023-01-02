Project Absentia Episode 2 Development Has Begun

Project Absentia: Episode 2 development has commenced! We have some fascinating ideas, and are excited to make them a reality.

We will be announcing some more details here and on our Twitter, but here's a few sprites and descriptions to tide you over. We're avoiding major spoilers, we got a few twists up our sleeve.

This is Baphomet, the driving force behind Hell, who has united several factions of Hell with the common goal of taking the Orkan Corporation down. Don't let her fancy looks deceive you - never has a dice roll been this dangerous.

Meet the Hell Cultist! They are Baphomet's squad of dangerous, teleportation happy denizens. They are more dangerous than an Orkanpol. They also are very gender.

The Hell Mobsters come in various flavors. They are Baphomet's grunts and come variants - with colors and distinct voices to differentiate the two. Some will jump around and main dynamite and tommy gun - while others will stay grounded but throw much more lethal molotovs. Other variants will be tested out.

Finally, meet the Moogcubus, a giant bulldog augmented with plasma cannons and a cybernetic visor. He acts as an anti-air cannon in essence, and takes a massive beating before going down.

Those are a few of the enemies and bosses. More exist, but we want them to be a surprise, or if shown on Twitter earlier, a bit of a mystery of what they are.

We have a general goal summer. Might be sooner or later than that, we'll have a more firm idea within a month or two. We'll keep you informed.

There'll be more to come, stay tuned!