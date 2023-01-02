 Skip to content

Chained Echoes update for 2 January 2023

Patch notes v. 1.05

Patch notes v. 1.05

Hi, everyone. I wish you all a Happy New Year! A new patch is available for Steam. Other platforms will follow soon.

v. 1.05

  • Fixed a bug regarding saving between boss fights in Phyon Oasis
  • Fixed amount of crystals displayed in the craft menu
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some crystals from dropping
  • Fixed Terror Terrier Amok skill
  • Fixed an AI bug on the Titan Elemental
  • Fixed a bug allowing to teleport out of Raphael’s cave
  • Fixed two Raphaels appearing in a certain cutscene
  • Fixed certain ultra move buff effects to appear in wrong color
  • Fixed Recruit Tehlla not appearing on Hermit’s Isle
  • Fixed being able to open Reward Board during credits
  • Fixed a progression bug after gathering info about Daimbert
  • Fixed a bug regarding the Tadeye in the middle of Ograne Grottos
  • Fixed other minor bugs
  • Changed: Crit Up crystals now have the same chance to drop as other stat crystals

Cheers
Matthias

