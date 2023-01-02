Patch notes v. 1.05

Hi, everyone. I wish you all a Happy New Year! A new patch is available for Steam. Other platforms will follow soon.

v. 1.05

Fixed a bug regarding saving between boss fights in Phyon Oasis

Fixed amount of crystals displayed in the craft menu

Fixed a bug that prevented some crystals from dropping

Fixed Terror Terrier Amok skill

Fixed an AI bug on the Titan Elemental

Fixed a bug allowing to teleport out of Raphael’s cave

Fixed two Raphaels appearing in a certain cutscene

Fixed certain ultra move buff effects to appear in wrong color

Fixed Recruit Tehlla not appearing on Hermit’s Isle

Fixed being able to open Reward Board during credits

Fixed a progression bug after gathering info about Daimbert

Fixed a bug regarding the Tadeye in the middle of Ograne Grottos

Fixed other minor bugs

Changed: Crit Up crystals now have the same chance to drop as other stat crystals

Cheers

Matthias