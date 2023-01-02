Patch notes v. 1.05

Hi, everyone. I wish you all a Happy New Year! A new patch is available for Steam. Other platforms will follow soon.
v. 1.05
- Fixed a bug regarding saving between boss fights in Phyon Oasis
- Fixed amount of crystals displayed in the craft menu
- Fixed a bug that prevented some crystals from dropping
- Fixed Terror Terrier Amok skill
- Fixed an AI bug on the Titan Elemental
- Fixed a bug allowing to teleport out of Raphael’s cave
- Fixed two Raphaels appearing in a certain cutscene
- Fixed certain ultra move buff effects to appear in wrong color
- Fixed Recruit Tehlla not appearing on Hermit’s Isle
- Fixed being able to open Reward Board during credits
- Fixed a progression bug after gathering info about Daimbert
- Fixed a bug regarding the Tadeye in the middle of Ograne Grottos
- Fixed other minor bugs
- Changed: Crit Up crystals now have the same chance to drop as other stat crystals
Cheers
Matthias
