English
############Content#################
[Liu]Added some recycle bins in various locations in Liu.
[Liu]Recycle bins and Dumpsters located in areas where people live and have the traffic now generate items people throw away every few minutes. You can search those bins/dumpsters to find various items. (Maybe you can even find something unexpected. )
[Liu]An exception is the recycle bin in the quarantined neighborhood for obvious reasons. (People there are [redacted]. They are not going to use those recycle bins so you cannot get infinite items from there.)
[Liu]Changed the apperance of the Dumpster near the Janitor's Room.
简体中文
############Content#################
【疁城】在疁城不同的地点加入了几个垃圾分类的垃圾桶。
【疁城】所有的位于有活人往来的地方的垃圾桶和垃圾箱现在可以交互，它们会每隔一段时间生成一些被丢弃的物品。（当然，包括了一些细思恐极的东西。）
【疁城】被隔离的小区的垃圾箱不会不断重新生成垃圾。因为那里的居民被【数据删除】了。
【疁城】改变了清洁工小屋附近的垃圾箱外观。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 2 January 2023
Update, Version 20230102
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update