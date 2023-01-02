Update, Version 20230102

English

[Liu]Added some recycle bins in various locations in Liu.

[Liu]Recycle bins and Dumpsters located in areas where people live and have the traffic now generate items people throw away every few minutes. You can search those bins/dumpsters to find various items. (Maybe you can even find something unexpected. )

[Liu]An exception is the recycle bin in the quarantined neighborhood for obvious reasons. (People there are [redacted]. They are not going to use those recycle bins so you cannot get infinite items from there.)

[Liu]Changed the apperance of the Dumpster near the Janitor's Room.

简体中文

【疁城】在疁城不同的地点加入了几个垃圾分类的垃圾桶。

【疁城】所有的位于有活人往来的地方的垃圾桶和垃圾箱现在可以交互，它们会每隔一段时间生成一些被丢弃的物品。（当然，包括了一些细思恐极的东西。）

【疁城】被隔离的小区的垃圾箱不会不断重新生成垃圾。因为那里的居民被【数据删除】了。

【疁城】改变了清洁工小屋附近的垃圾箱外观。