Cartoon Cagematch update for 2 January 2023

Bug fix Vr1.01

2 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, fellow Cartoon Cagematch fans!!!
Here is a small update for the game

  1. Lifesteal bumped up from 10%-> 20%
  2. Bazooka has an explosion effect
  3. Enemies slower
  4. More difficult enemies give more XP

Happy gaming :)

