Bug fix Vr1.01

Hello, fellow Cartoon Cagematch fans!!!
Here is a small update for the game
- Lifesteal bumped up from 10%-> 20%
- Bazooka has an explosion effect
- Enemies slower
- More difficult enemies give more XP
Happy gaming :)
Changed files in this update