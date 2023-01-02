This update solves most of the problems and improves game fluency! ! !

Elevator added to Abyss level

Because some players reported that the level of the organ road is too difficult, we added an elevator at the bottom of the organ road, and the elevator will appear after a certain number of deaths. This elevator takes you directly to the last part.



Due to the lack of resources in the cave, the elevator is relatively small, and the elevator can only be entered by kneeling.



When taking the elevator, you can enjoy the scenery outside through the translucent elevator, which is better than the experience of taking the scenic cable car.

The process optimization of the senior sister's home

The process of burning things is optimized. You don't need to open the backpack and click. You only need to have the item in your backpack and it will be used automatically.



2.After reaching a certain number of deaths, more gasoline and wood will be refreshed in the scene, and you will no longer be afraid of looking for wood to run away.

Some props will be given when restarting after a certain number of deaths, instead of starting from 0.

4.If there are too many deaths, all props will be moved to the basement for you.

Add two ways to clear the ending, and you can clear the game in 3 minutes at the fastest.

I won't go into details on this, you can explore by yourself.

Several complex puzzles have added hints

Once you start solving the puzzle, hints are given at regular intervals as time goes by.

Beautification of blood bar in Boss battle