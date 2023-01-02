Share · View all patches · Build 10242222 · Last edited 2 January 2023 – 09:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Happy new year everyone 🥳 🎉

A small patch has been released to fix bugs & give some extra quality of life content.

Patch 0.13.1



New Content

Quality of life additions

New reset resolution button

New Manual resolution button (in case of resolutions not already supported by the unity engine)

New markers for missions that have a faster time then Author

Updating resolution list to make sure there’s no duplicates

Changes

Europe mission 2 has slight changes:

End of map warning

increased lighting

reduced cloud shadow opacity so you can see the ground more easily

increased cloudiness

Bug Fixes

Fix water shader for MacOS on Europe and Pacific missions

P38g gun pods fixed to have the correct ammo usage and to display pylons

Me262 ammo is fixed from 240 to 800 with 4x20mm MG151/20