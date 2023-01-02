 Skip to content

Vincemus - Air Combat update for 2 January 2023

Patch 0.13.1

Patch 0.13.1

2 January 2023

Build 10242222

Happy new year everyone 🥳 🎉

A small patch has been released to fix bugs & give some extra quality of life content.

New Content

Quality of life additions

  • New reset resolution button
  • New Manual resolution button (in case of resolutions not already supported by the unity engine)
  • New markers for missions that have a faster time then Author
  • Updating resolution list to make sure there’s no duplicates

Changes

Europe mission 2 has slight changes:

  • End of map warning
  • increased lighting
  • reduced cloud shadow opacity so you can see the ground more easily
  • increased cloudiness

Bug Fixes

Fix water shader for MacOS on Europe and Pacific missions

P38g gun pods fixed to have the correct ammo usage and to display pylons

Me262 ammo is fixed from 240 to 800 with 4x20mm MG151/20

