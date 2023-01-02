Happy new year everyone 🥳 🎉
A small patch has been released to fix bugs & give some extra quality of life content.
Patch 0.13.1
New Content
Quality of life additions
- New reset resolution button
- New Manual resolution button (in case of resolutions not already supported by the unity engine)
- New markers for missions that have a faster time then Author
- Updating resolution list to make sure there’s no duplicates
Changes
Europe mission 2 has slight changes:
- End of map warning
- increased lighting
- reduced cloud shadow opacity so you can see the ground more easily
- increased cloudiness
Bug Fixes
Fix water shader for MacOS on Europe and Pacific missions
P38g gun pods fixed to have the correct ammo usage and to display pylons
Me262 ammo is fixed from 240 to 800 with 4x20mm MG151/20
