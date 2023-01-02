Update with some corrections and additions

Happy New Year!

The following corrections have been made.

-Fixed a problem that the departure signal turns green without waiting for the limited express at Shin-Nozaki station on 1283C in Time Attack mode.

-Fixed a problem in which train 1166 could not proceed from the home signal when playing in conductor mode on beginner difficulty.

-Fixed wrong destination information in the in-train announcement when the limited express was run in a commuter train.

-Corrected a mistake in the stop list of the museum.

-Adjust crossing timing at stations with crossings at station departure.

Original text (Japanese)

明けましておめでとうございます。

今年もよろしくお願いいたします。

下記の修正を行いました。

・タイムアタックモードの1283Cの新野崎駅で特急の待避をせず出発信号が開通してしまう問題を修正

・難易度ビギナーで1166車掌乗務時に場内信号から先に進めない不具合を修正

・特急を通勤車で走行（代走特急）で、車内放送の行先案内が違っていたのを修正

・資料館の停車駅表の間違いを修正

・駅出発時に踏切がある駅で踏切のタイミングを調整