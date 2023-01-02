Larger UI on player select screen.
Any gameplad works for controlling any menus.
Fixed bug where you couldn't start new games with the mouse from the game over screen.
Update spider spawn sound.
Bad Caterpillar update for 2 January 2023
v2.11 Update
