AI Roguelite update for 2 January 2023

Speech Update

Build 10241843

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Text To Speech Options using the free TikTok Text To Speech API

Currently the categories are:

  • Narrator
  • Male
  • Female
  • Monster
  • Robot

Currently the category is determined by a non-AI algorithm which analyzes the words of the NPC name.

