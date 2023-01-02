Speech Update

Added Text To Speech Options using the free TikTok Text To Speech API
Currently the categories are:
- Narrator
- Male
- Female
- Monster
- Robot
Currently the category is determined by a non-AI algorithm which analyzes the words of the NPC name.
Changed files in this update