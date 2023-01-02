 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LOST EGG 3: The Final update for 2 January 2023

Fixed (Ver 1.0.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 10241793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted the sound of the baking to be a little quieter.

  • Fixed a problem in which some sound effects did not reach the set volume.

  • Fixed a problem in Stage 4 where a wall that was supposed to be impassable could be passed through.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2238751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link