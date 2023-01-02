-
Adjusted the sound of the baking to be a little quieter.
-
Fixed a problem in which some sound effects did not reach the set volume.
-
Fixed a problem in Stage 4 where a wall that was supposed to be impassable could be passed through.
LOST EGG 3: The Final update for 2 January 2023
Fixed (Ver 1.0.1)
