Carth Alpha 1.84

~Few crafting recipes under wrong tab

~Earthen brick name correct in crafting screen

~Forge is now working

~Alchemy workbench lods Fixed

~Alchemy beech bark elixirs now craft able

~Crude knives sell now

~Stone now stacks to 99

~Melee damage and animals work