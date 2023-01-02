PERKS ARE HERE!

Happy 2023 burglars!
I am excited to announce that there are 6 perks now available in the market!
- Seeker: Make any random item glow!
- Electrician: Longer lasting power!
- Goosebumps: Get notified when near a boo man!
- Safe n' Sound: Doubles the chance of a safe spawning!
- Witch Doctor: Grants a second life!
- Night Light: Emergency flare to save yourself from a boo man!
There will be more perks added in the future along with changes to the current perks following this update (based on community feedback/ideas)!
Other minor changes have been made to Edith and the Troll as well as some bug fixes.
Happy New Year!
-Twisted
Changed files in this update