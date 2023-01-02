 Skip to content

Boo Men update for 2 January 2023

PERKS ARE HERE!

Build 10241786

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy 2023 burglars!

I am excited to announce that there are 6 perks now available in the market!

  • Seeker: Make any random item glow!
  • Electrician: Longer lasting power!
  • Goosebumps: Get notified when near a boo man!
  • Safe n' Sound: Doubles the chance of a safe spawning!
  • Witch Doctor: Grants a second life!
  • Night Light: Emergency flare to save yourself from a boo man!

There will be more perks added in the future along with changes to the current perks following this update (based on community feedback/ideas)!

Other minor changes have been made to Edith and the Troll as well as some bug fixes.

Happy New Year!

-Twisted

