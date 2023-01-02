PERKS ARE HERE!

Happy 2023 burglars!

I am excited to announce that there are 6 perks now available in the market!

Seeker: Make any random item glow!

Make any random item glow! Electrician: Longer lasting power!

Longer lasting power! Goosebumps: Get notified when near a boo man!

Get notified when near a boo man! Safe n' Sound: Doubles the chance of a safe spawning!

Doubles the chance of a safe spawning! Witch Doctor: Grants a second life!

Grants a second life! Night Light: Emergency flare to save yourself from a boo man!

There will be more perks added in the future along with changes to the current perks following this update (based on community feedback/ideas)!

Other minor changes have been made to Edith and the Troll as well as some bug fixes.

Happy New Year!

-Twisted