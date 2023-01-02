Share · View all patches · Build 10241710 · Last edited 2 January 2023 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy



Exiori v0.9 Update!

This is a brief update to the game that will bring it closer to

it's release goal.

Here is what is new;

-Added in Super Casual Mode.

You start out as max level and everything is super easy and

posses virtually no challenge. This is for the true filthy casuals.

If you select this mode, you will be judged, but your life, your choice.

You can select this mode at the start of a new game from the drop down menu.

-All new icons for the U.I.

-Max level is now level 99. Happy grinding!

-Added in a new special side-boss!

-Changed the title screen.

-Some grammar fixes.

-Fixed some animations and their descriptions.

-Fixed some music where it played incorrectly at certain times.

-Changed some bosses' face pictures in battle.

-Fixed a scene in chapter 5 that briefly showed and now it is shown longer.

-Fixed the fade out early issue in Pastel's part in chapter 5.