Ashina: The Red Witch now in Chinese!

Hello everyone,

I am happy to announce that Ashina: The Red Witch is now playable in Chinese!

Warning: Updating will result in possible corrupted save files, here's how to fix them!

To fix the save file issue, you will have to revert to a previous update. To do this; right click the game in your steam library and go to properties, under the beta tab select the dropdown box and select a rollback version (rollbackversion0.0 to be precise) until your save files work again